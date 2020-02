Sinn Féin is criticising the slow pace of government formation talks.

The party will hold more talks with Independents and smaller parties early next week, including the Greens and the Social Democrats.

And Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will have a one-day policy seminar during the week.

Deputy Louise O'Reilly, a member of Sinn Féin's negotiating team, wants all sides to up the pace.