Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man In His 50s Being Questioned Following Seizure Of Ammunition In Dublin.

: 02/29/2020 - 10:47
Author: Eoin Beatty
garda_lamp_standard.jpg

 

A man in his fifties is being questioned after gardai seized ammunition in a search of a house in Dublin late last night.

The search was carried out on a house in Coolock Village shortly after 11pm.

The man is currently being detained at Ballymun Garda Station and investigations are continuing.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!