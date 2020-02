Two players in Dublin and Kerry have each won 500-thousand in last night's Euromillions draw.

The Dublin ticket was sold in Dunnes Stores in the Square Shopping Centre in Tallaght.

The Kerry winner bought their ticket at Sheahan's Centra Supermarket in Glenbeigh (PRON: Glen-bay) village.

The shop also sold a 250-thousand euro winner in February of last year.