Traffic To Be Diverted On The M7 Tonight Ahead Of Works This Weekend.

Traffic through the M7 work-zone will be re-directed from tonight, ahead of overbridge demolition works this weekend.

A bridge is being removed to facilitate construction of the new Osberstown Interchange Junction 9a between junctions 9 (Naas North) and Junction 10 (Naas South).

Traffic will be directed around the area of the works via the newly constructed off/on slips of this new interchange from 9pm tonight.

A cautionary speed limit of 25km/h will be in place through the new roundabout.

Works will be conducted between 6am and 10pm on Saturday and Sunday.

