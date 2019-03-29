Kildare Today

KCC One Of Four Authorities Not To Draw-Down Funding For Rebuilding Ireland Home Loans.

: 03/29/2019 - 08:28
Author: Róisin Power
Kildare County Council is among four local authorities not to have drawn-down Housing Finance Agency funding for Rebuilding Ireland home loans

KCC was enabled to access €15 million from central government in order to provide mortgages to first time buyers meeting certain criteria.

Under this mechanism, it has approved 68 loans with a total combined value of €14,973,597

The Kildare authority, and three others, have not been advanced any money from the HFA.

The Dept. of Housing notes "The Housing Finance Agency has sight of all recoupments that are made by local authorities for loans under the scheme. However, there is a time lag among some local authorities between issuing loans and approaching the HFA for recoupment of funds from the Agency for the scheme."

