Kildare Based Firms Shortlisted For National Training Awards Taking Place Tonight.

: 03/29/2019 - 08:46
Author: Róisin Power
ittd.jpg

The National Training Awards take place in Kildare tonight.

The Awards, hosted by Naas-based Irish Institute of Training & Development, is recognised as the premier learning & development event for industry.

Kildare based firms and organisations are shortlisted for accolades in 5 categories

The ceremony is being held at the Kilashee Hotel, in Naas, beginning at 8pm.

CATEGORIES AND SHORTLISTED COMPANIES

Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative
Shortlisted: Irish Life, Project SEARCH (KARE & Naas General Hospital)

Excellence in Coaching or Mentoring
Shortlisted: APPEL, EA Ireland, Hertz, Lloyds Pharmacy, NTMA, Ulster Bank, Voxpro

Best Talent Development Initiative
Shortlisted: Aldi Ireland, Deloitte, Eishtec DAC, Irish Distillers, Musgrave Operating Partners Ireland, Irish Life, Permanent TSB, John Sisk & Son, Viridian Group
 
Best Consultancy Partnership
Shortlisted: Aldi Ireland & Develop Potential, Impact Training Cork and Fioru Software Solutions and the Veri app, MONERE Development Services & eShopWorld, Ulster Bank & Dogpatch Labs

Excellence in Digital Learning
Shortlisted: Abtran, AIB, CPA Ireland, FBD Insurance plc, Glanbia, Kerry Group, Tusla, Woodie's.
 
Best Leadership Development Initiative
Shortlisted: Capita Life & Pensions, DHL Express, HSE, Irish Life, John Sisk & Son, Laya Healthcare, Permanent TSB, PwC, UCD.

Best 'Not for Profit' Collaboration or Partnership
Shortlisted: Cork Chamber Skillnet, FIT Ltd, Modubuild.

Best Organisational Development Initiative
Shortlisted: Aldi Ireland, Carrolls Irish Gifts, Department of Health, Grafton Merchandising ROI, HSE, Irish Life, NTMA, Ulster Bank.

Best L&D Org - Large
Shortlisted: Glanbia, Irish Life, Irish Wheelchair Association, Matheson, Defence Forces Ireland, Permanent TSB, SuperValu & Centra, Ulster Bank, Woodie's.

Best L&D Org -SME
Shortlisted: Carraig Safety Consultants Ltd, Clúid Housing Association.

