World's First Agri-Waste Website Lauching Today In Kidlare.

The world's first ever agri-waste trading website is being launched in Kildare today.
"Agrocycle Marketplace" has been developed by scientists at Agrocycle
The free platform allows agri-waste producers such as farmers or food businesses to connect, trade and sell agri-waste with users across Europe.
The site will be launched at the Dept. of Agriculture at Backweston in Celbridge at 1.30pm.
Dr. Tom Curran is co-ordinator of the project and Assistant Professor in Biosysytems and Food Engineering at UCD.
He says this website will help make better use of agri-waste: