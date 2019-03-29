World's First Agri-Waste Website Lauching Today In Kidlare.

The world's first ever agri-waste trading website is being launched in Kildare today.

"Agrocycle Marketplace" has been developed by scientists at Agrocycle

The free platform allows agri-waste producers such as farmers or food businesses to connect, trade and sell agri-waste with users across Europe.

The site will be launched at the Dept. of Agriculture at Backweston in Celbridge at 1.30pm.

Dr. Tom Curran is co-ordinator of the project and Assistant Professor in Biosysytems and Food Engineering at UCD.

He says this website will help make better use of agri-waste: