Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

World's First Agri-Waste Website Lauching Today In Kidlare.

: 03/29/2019 - 08:50
Author: Róisin Power
state_lab_backweston_celbridge.jpg

The world's first ever agri-waste trading website is being launched in Kildare today.

"Agrocycle Marketplace" has been developed by scientists at  Agrocycle

The free platform allows agri-waste producers such as farmers or food businesses to connect, trade and sell agri-waste with users across Europe.

The site will be launched at the Dept. of Agriculture at Backweston in Celbridge at 1.30pm.

Dr. Tom Curran is co-ordinator of the project and Assistant Professor in Biosysytems and Food Engineering at UCD.

He says this website will help make better use of agri-waste:

friwaste.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!