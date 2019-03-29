Kildare Today

Flood Risk Assessment In Celbridge To Be Complete By The End Of July.

: 03/29/2019 - 09:48
Author: Róisin Power
Tender competition for a flood risk assessment in Celbridge to be commpleted by the end of April.

That's according to Independent TD Kevin Moran.

The Hazelhatch area of the town was previously assessed as part of the Eastern Catchment Flood Risk Assessment and Management Study. However, the Flood Risk Management Plans highlighted the need for a further study to find solutions to manage the existing flood risks.

Moran said that Kildare County Council have commissioned a detailed "technical/hydro geological assessment".

KCC expect that a completed report on the study would be available by the end of July this year.

