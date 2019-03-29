K Drive

Listen: 20,000 People Attend Memorial Of 50 People Murdered In Christchurch Terrorist Attack.

: 03/29/2019 - 13:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Thousands of people have attended a memorial service for the 50 victims of the Christchurch terror attack.

It's two weeks since a gunman opened fire on worshippers at two mosques in the New Zealand city.

Stephen Murphy reports:

