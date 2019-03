Producers of agri-waste will be able to use a world-first website from today to sell waste produce to biogas energy producers across Europe.

The site has been developed by scientists at Agrocycle- a research group in UCD funded by the EU.

It has been launched at the Dept. of Agriculture in Backweston in Celbridge.

It's hoped the site could create a new revenue stream for farmers.

Project Co-Ordinator, Dr. Tom Curran, explains the principle behind it: