House prices are continuing to rise, but at a slower pace.

Kildare prices went up 4.2% in the year to the end of March.

The median house price in the county is €249,000.

A Myhome.ie/Davy survey suggests prices across Ireland will rise by 4 per cent in 2019.

Conall Mac Coille from Davy believes Central Bank rules on borrowing are having an impact: