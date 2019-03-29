K Drive

Listen: KCC Says M7 Bridge Demolition Works Are Necessary.

: 03/29/2019 - 16:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare County Council says this weekends works on the M7, that will close part of the road, are necessary.

A bridge is being demolished between the two Naas junctions, which means traffic is being diverted along sliproads.

Those diversions begin at 9pm tonight, and may not be lifted until 6am on Monday morning.

The Council says the machinery its using is being imported from the UK, and was booked well in advance.

Director of Consumer Affairs with the AA Conor Faughnan says it's not an ideal weekend for the works;

frim716.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

 

