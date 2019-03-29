Listen: SJI Calls For Protections For People Vulnerable To Fuel Poverty.

Social Justice Ireland has called on the government to ensure those vulnerable to fuel poverty are protected before raising the carbon tax.

The Joint Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action, on which sits Kildare South Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon has recommended the tax be increased

It is currently set at €20 euro per tonne, but the committee wants it raised to €80 by 2030.

That's just one of the proposals being made to help improve Ireland's action on climate change - recently ranked the worst in the EU.

Dr. Seán Healy CEO of Social Justice Ireland says measures must be in place to protect people at risk of fuel poverty: