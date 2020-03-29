Classic Hits Sunday

5pm - 7pm
with
Dave McGrath

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: 2,000 Private Hospital Beds Being Made Available To The HSE.

: 03/29/2020 - 12:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hospital_bed.jpg

2,000 extra beds will be made available to the health service from private hospitals.

They're operating as public facilities for the duration of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan says this should be an opportunity to have a fully public system:

newstalk1157999.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Shutterstock.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!