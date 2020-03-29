DCC In Talks On Hundreds Of Long-Term Apartment Leases.

Dublin City Council's in talks with developers and venture funds about getting hundreds of long term leases on apartments across the city.

According to the Sunday Times, the apartments would be used for social housing and to relocate families currently living in emergency accommodation.

Property prices in the capital have taken a hit since the coronavirus crisis began here three weeks ago.

The local authority says the collapse of the tourism and property markets has meant better oppertunities, including the chance to eliminate the use of hotels for emergency accommodation.