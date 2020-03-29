Classic Hits Sunday

5pm - 7pm
with
Dave McGrath

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

UK Covid 19 Death Toll Rises To 1,235.

: 03/29/2020 - 15:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
uk_map.png

Another 207 people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus.

The total number of deaths there now recorded stands at 1-thousand-235.

The majority of those are in England.

In Wales, another 10 people have died, Northern Ireland has seen a rise of 6, while Scotland has gone up by one.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!