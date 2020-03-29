Almost 10.800 People Have Died Of Covid 19 In Italy.

Another 756 people have died in Italy after testing positive for coronavirus - bringing the total to almost 10-thousand-800.

It's the second day in a row where the death rate has fallen.

The number of deaths account for more than a third of all deaths from Covid-19 worldwide.

