Classic Hits Sunday

5pm - 7pm
with
Dave McGrath

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Almost 10.800 People Have Died Of Covid 19 In Italy.

: 03/29/2020 - 18:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
italy_2.jpg

Another 756 people have died in Italy after testing positive for coronavirus - bringing the total to almost 10-thousand-800.

It's the second day in a row where the death rate has fallen.

The number of deaths account for more than a third of all deaths from Covid-19 worldwide.
Another 756 people have died in Italy after testing positive for coronavirus - bringing the total to almost 10-thousand-800.

It's the second day in a row where the death rate has fallen.

The number of deaths account for more than a third of all deaths from Covid-19 worldwide.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!