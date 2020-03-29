KCC's Offices Are Now Closed, But It Will Continue To Deliver Essential Services.

KIldare County Council has, this evening, confirmed that its offices are closed, but it will continue to deliver essential services.

The decision was taken in light of the Covid 19 pandemic, and follows a meeting of the council's Crisis Management Team.

In a statement to Kfm this evening, KCC says "Council staff will now focus on the critical essential services that must be maintained through this Pandemic and in accordance with the Council's Business Continuity Plan. "

While the offices are closed Council staff are available to deal with queries relating to essential services and members of the public are encouraged to make contact by phone and email.

KCC says:

If you need to contact us, please avail of one of the following communication channels:

" Email: customercare@kildarecoco.ie

" Post: Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co.Kildare

" Telephone: 045 980 200

" Out of Hours:1890 50 03 33

A dedicated community support helpline will be established in Kildare County Council from Monday, March 30, to assist at risk members of the public in accessing non-emergency and non-medical supports and advice during the current public health emergency.

The confidential phoneline service is being established by the new COVID-19 Kildare County Council Community Response Forum, which includes over a dozen agencies and organisations.

Kildare County Council's response will continue to be informed by advice from the HSE and Public Health Authorities and is subject to ongoing review.

The Council is asking the general public to follow the Department of Healths's advice and keep themselves informed. Details of these update measures can be found at: https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/ea1c30-updated-measures-in-response-to-covid-19-coronavirus/