Update Sought On All Noise Reductions Measures On Co. Kildare Motorways.

: 29/03/2021 - 07:59
Author: Ciara Noble
kildare_county_council_logo.jpg

A full up-date on all noise reduction measures on all of Co. Kildare's motorways is being sought.

Fine Gael Cllrs, Peggy O'Dwyer and Tim Durkan, further want the third Noise Action Plan 2019-2023 to include a range of new measures.

As follows, the "installation of noise reducing tarmac, installation of noise reducing barriers, installation of natural noise reducing measures (trees) and a timeline and completion date for all proposed improvement measures".

Their motion will be debated at today's monthly meeting of Kildare County Council.

 

Image: Kildare County Council Logo

