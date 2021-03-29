20% KCC Cllrs To Submit Motions On Land Development Agency Bill At Today's Monthly Meeting Of Council.

20% of Kildare County Councillors have submitted motions to today's monthly meeting, protesting provisions of the Land Development Agency 2021 Bill.

The bill has yet to be enacted.

However, the Social Democrats group of four councillors, and the Labour group of 4 councillors have submitted separate motions for debate on the bill.

Both motions say its provisions override the decision making of elected members regarding the transfer or sale of public land.

Social Democrat Cllrs.want the"Minister to engage in consultation with Local Authorities' representation groups."

The Labour group, should its motion pass ask that KCC "communicates this decision to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage."

Image: Kildare County Council Logo Badge