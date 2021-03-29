Kildare Today

Establishment Of Commission Of Investigation Into County Homes, To Be Debated By Cllrs.

: 29/03/2021 - 08:18
Author: Ciara Noble
Kildare County Councillors will today debate a motion calling on Government to establish a Commission of Investigation in to County Homes.

The facility in Co. Kildare was in Athy, in the building which now houses St. Vincent's Hospital.

The County Home fell under KCC's management.

The motion has been submitted by the Athy Municipal District.

It is also seeking a "full and account of what happened to women and children during the period from 1920 to their abolition and to allow them access the redress scheme and all supports".

The motion will be debated at this afternoon's monthly meeting of Kildare County Council.

 

