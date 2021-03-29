Kildare Today

Listen: Cargo Ship Blocking Suez Canal, Partially Refloated.

A cargo ship blocking the Suez Canal has been partially refloated this morning, after becoming stuck on Tuesday.

Leth Agencies, which is involved in trying to free the Ever Given, says approximately 10 tugboats have been working to release it.

Over 320 vessels are waiting to use the world’s busiest shipping lane.

Sky's Alistair Bunkall, who is in Cairo, says things are looking positive:

Elsehwere, a man has created a video game where users can try to move the boat.

Eric Wilder, who designed the game in approximately 2 hours, says people play "as a tiny bulldozer, given the gargantuan task of freeing it."

 

Image: Google Earth

 

