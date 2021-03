A man will appear before The Criminal Courts of Justice at approximately 10.30am, in connection with a €215,000 drug seizure.

Cannabis worth approximately €200,000, and cocaine worth around €15,000 euro, were seized during a search of a premises on Saturday evening.

Drug paraphernalia was also recovered.

The man, in his 20s, was arrested at the scene, and is currently being held at Naas Garda Station.

Image: Criminal Courts of Justice via Rolling News