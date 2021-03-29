Central Bank Says Protection Borrowers Whose Incomes Have Been Hit By Covid 19 Will Be High Priority.

The Central Bank says protecting borrowers whose incomes have been hit by Covid-19 will be among its priorities this year.

The bank says it will seek to ensure lenders treat people in financial distress fairly and sympathetically both during and after the pandemic.

At its peak last June, more than 159,000 Irish borrowers had requested payment breaks for loans.

The Central Bank will also complete its review into dual insurance pricing this year to establish the impact it is having on premiums.

File image: Central Bank logo