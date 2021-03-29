K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Central Bank Says Protection Borrowers Whose Incomes Have Been Hit By Covid 19 Will Be High Priority.

: 29/03/2021 - 15:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
central_bank_logo.png

The Central Bank says protecting borrowers whose incomes have been hit by Covid-19 will be among its priorities this year.

The bank says it will seek to ensure lenders treat people in financial distress fairly and sympathetically both during and after the pandemic.

At its peak last June, more than 159,000 Irish borrowers had requested payment breaks for loans.

The Central Bank will also complete its review into dual insurance pricing this year to establish the impact it is having on premiums.

 

File image: Central Bank logo

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!