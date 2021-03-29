Plans For 20,000 Square Metre Residential & Commercial Development In Maynooth Published.

Plans for a 20,000 square metre residential and commercial development in Maynooth are being assessed by Kildare County Council.

Glenveagh Homes is seeking planning permission for a site including the former Rectory building on Parson Street.

Its proposal includes 183 apartments in 4 blocks ranging in height from 3 to 9 storeys.

It also proposes an 8,000 square metre basement car park, and 4,500 square metres of office space.

KCC is scheduled to issue a decision on May 17th.

The development description is:

"The proposed development will consist of a mixed residential and commercial development with a total gross floorspace of c. 20,023 sqm and a single level basement car park of c.8,153 sqm. The mixed use development comprises c.4,497 sq.m office floorspace including refurbishment and adaptive re-use of the former Rectory building (a Protected Structure, c.688 sq.m including ancillary outhouse structures) and a 2-storey glazed atrium connection to a 3-storey over basement office building; and the provision of 183 no.apartments and ancillary/commercial development (total c.891 sq. m including concierge, gym, café, creche, tenant amenity and commercial floorspace) in 4 no. blocks ranging in height from 3 to 9 storeys over single level basement shared with the proposed office structure, as follows:183 no. apartments (10 no. studio, 69 no. 1-bedroom, 98 no. -2-bedroom, 6 no. 3- bedroom) in 4 no. separate apartment buildings over shared basement level, as follows: Block A (3 - 4 Storeys) of 27 no. apartments and creche of c. 157 sqm at ground floor level with outdoor play area; Block B (5 - 7 storeys) of 61 no. apartments: Block C (6 storeys) of 29 no, apartments; and Block D (6 - 9 storeys) of 66 no. apartments with ground level concierge (c.137 sq. m), gym. (c.126 sq. m), café/restaurant (c.217 sq. m), tenant amenity (c, 117 sq. m) and commercial unit (c. 137 sq. m);•4,497 sq.m approx. office floorspace including: refurbishment and adaptive re-use of the protected former Maynooth Rectory (RPS Ref: B05-56), comprising a change of use from residential to office use and associated internal and external alterations and amendments to the protected structure as required (c. 688 sq.:m); the provision of a 2-storey glazed link atrium and bridge to• the rear (187 sq.m) connecting the refurbished protected structure to a proposed 3 - storey over basement office building (3,417 sq.m ), with roof terrace to the southeast (c. 188 Sq.m) and basement changing facilities (205 sq. m). ………….. refer to newspaper notice

Development Address:Parson Street,Maynooth,Co.Kildare"

