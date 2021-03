Officials in Mozambique say terrorists were responsible for an attack, in which dozens of people were killed.

They are believed to have died during a siege at a hotel in the town of Palma.

The area is reported to have been under attack by Islamist militants since Wednesday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs have released a statement part of which revealed "The very small number of Irish nationals known to have been in the area of Cabo Delgado are confirmed safe."

