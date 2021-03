There were 61 more reported assaults on women aged 30 to 44 last year compared to 2019.

It comes as assaults on both men and women were down, according to the latest CSO crime figures.

The number of weapons offences was up almost 15 percent and drugs offences increased by more than 9 percent.

Criminologist Trina O Connor says many domestic violence crimes go unreported:

File image: An Garda Siochana badge