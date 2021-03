Gardai have resumed checkpoints on motorways and dual carriageways today, including on the Kildare/Dublin borders of the N7 and M4.

It's part of their effort to ensure compliance with public health guidelines, and the force will be further increasing their activity on the roads over the coming days.

So far, 12,336 fines of 100-euro have been issued for non-essential travel.

721 people have been given 500-euro fines for non-essential journeys to airports or ports.



File image: RollingNews