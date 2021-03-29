Listen: Govt. Plans To Offer Relocation Grants To People Moving To Rural Ireland.

K Drive

The Government plans to offer relocation grants to encourage people to move out of cities, but is unable to say how much the grant will be worth.

It's part of a new rural development proposal which views the pandemic and a move to remote working as a major opportunity for rural Ireland.

A total of 400 remote working hubs will be set up nationwide, but it's not known when or how much they will cost.

Rural Development Minister Heather Humphreys says she's examining relocation schemes in the US.

