The Taoiseach says the vaccine situation at the Beacon Hospital in Dublin was unacceptable and repugnant.

The HSE is examining how 20 vaccines were given to teachers at a private school attended by the children of the hospital's CEO.

The board of the Beacon has been due to meet today to consider the next steps.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the break with vaccine policy was wrong:

File image: RollingNews