ASTI Calls For Dedicated Sex Education Teachers.

: 04/29/2019 - 16:26
Author: Róisin Power
asti_logo.jpg

The head of the ASTI is calling for dedicated teachers to teach sex education in secondary schools.

It comes after a leaked government report found that the current curriculum is outdated and doesn't deal with issues like pornography, consent and LGBT relationships.

Relationships and Sexuality Education was first introduced in the mid-90s - it's compulsory at junior cycle but inconsistent across many schools at senior cycle.

ASTO President Breda Lynch says teachers should be trained especially to teach sex education.

