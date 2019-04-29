K Country

Kildare Village Owner Shifts €6 Billion In Stakes To Irish Operation Ahead Of Brexit.

: 04/29/2019 - 16:27
Author: Róisin Power
kildare_village_logo.jpg

The company who owns Kildare Village has moved €6 billion of its European outlets to its Irish operation ahead of Brexit.

According to the Irish Times Value Retail has transferred control of 7 other European outlets to it's Irish operation Value Retail Management Ireland.  

Last year Value Retail reported earnings of €2.9 billion.

It is unclear whether stakes transferred from the other outlets to its Irish operations are all major or just a minor amount.

Value Retail’s response to questions about the restructure suggest that it chose Ireland to centralise its control of the European outlets as Britain plans to leave the EU.

