Workers at Boxmore Plastics in Ballyconnell in Co Cavan are to strike next month in a row over pay.

General operatives, maintenance and team leader staff who are members of SIPTU have served notice of industrial action.

Staff claim they are due a 1per cent pay increase on foot of a Labour Court recommendation.

The strike action will involve the full withdrawal of labour and pickets will be placed at the company in the Annagh Industrial Estate, from 8.00 a.m. on Wednesday 8th May.