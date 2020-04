Kildare Sports Partnership has launched a range of new initiatives to enable people to stay fit during Covid 19.

In order to reach older people who may not access social media, KSP has published a new booklet.

Its been published in all three Kildare local newspapers, and contains 6 daily exercises.

Syl Merrins is Co-Ordinator of Kildare Sports Partnership and joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.