Gardai in Leixlip are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a quantity of power tools.

They were being stored in a vehicle.

Thieves stole them from the vehicle at around 8.30pm on Tuesday.

Gardai on patrol intercepted the gang, who fled.

Their vehicle was subsequently abandoned in Riverforest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Leixlip on 01-666-78-00.