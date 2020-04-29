1,757 Complaints Submitted To GSOC Last Year.

1,756 complaints made by members of the public about Gardai were opened by GSOC last year.

The Commission's Annual report shows there were 2,885 allegations in these complaints, which range from the excessive force to Gardai not investigating an alleged serious crime.

96 sanctions were issued to Gardai last year following disciplinary investigations, with 32 instances where members of the force had their pay temporarily reduced.

GSOC received 40 referrals where it appeared that the actions of a Garda resulted in the death or serious harm of a person.