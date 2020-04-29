K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

1,757 Complaints Submitted To GSOC Last Year.

: 04/29/2020 - 14:02
Author: Ciara Plunkett
gsoc_logo.jpg

1,756 complaints made by members of the public about Gardai were opened by GSOC last year.

The Commission's Annual report shows there were 2,885 allegations in these complaints, which range from the excessive force to Gardai not investigating an alleged serious crime.

96 sanctions were issued to Gardai last year following disciplinary investigations, with 32 instances where members of the force had their pay temporarily reduced.

GSOC received 40 referrals where it appeared that the actions of a Garda resulted in the death or serious harm of a person.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!