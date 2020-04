Gardai say they are following a definite line of inquiry after a man was seriously assaulted at a house in Newbridge.

The victim, in his 60s, was attacked in the Moore Park area at around 9pm.

He is in a critical condition at Naas General Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses, and are asking anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage to contact them on 045-431-212.