Listen: There's Been A 100% Increase In The No. Of Pedestrians Killed On The Roads.

: 04/29/2020 - 15:01
Author: Ciara Plunkett
16 pedestrians have been killed on our roads so far this year, double the amount that died compared to the same period last year.

The RSA and Gardaí are concerned that some road users are using the reduced traffic as an licence to speed.

Kacey O'Riordan reports

