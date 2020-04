The government's scrapped plans to replace the Junior Cert with class-based tests in the autumn.

Instead, all students, including 3,000 in Kildare, will receive a "certificate of completion" and a report from their teachers on how they've done over 3 years.

It'll be up to each school to decide if any further assessments - like a project or essay - are needed.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says some students won't need to do any more work:

File image: Joe McHugh/RollingNews