Listen: People Asked To Donate Empty Properties To Accommodate Frontline Workers.

: 04/29/2020 - 15:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
People are being asked to donate empty properties to provide accommodation to frontline workers as part of the Housing Heroes campaign.

As healthcare workers have been advised to avoid shared accommodation, Daft.ie has developed a tool to match doctors and nurses with hosts who are temporarily donating their properties for free.

The project has been live for 3 weeks and over 100 properties have been offered so far.

80 per cent of properties have already been filled with doctors and nurses in 13 counties across Ireland.

Raychel O'Connell from Daft.ie says there's a need for more properties:

Stock image: Shutterstock.

