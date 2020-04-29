Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Forsa Says It Has Been Told The HSE Will Not Grant Paid Leave To Staff Who Cannot Find Childcare.

: 04/29/2020 - 16:03
Author: Ciara Plunkett
forsa_trade_union_logo.png

The Forsa Trade Union says it has got clarification from the HSE that healthcare workers who are unable to find childcare will NOT be granted paid leave.

The HSE raised the possibility of introducing the measure at a meeting with health unions yesterday.

However, Fórsa looked for clarification on the grounds that such a proposal seemed to contradict official advice from the Department of Public Expenditure.

The trade union is calling for the HSE to provide direct childcare support to essential workers or meet the cost of their childcare arrangements.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!