Forsa Says It Has Been Told The HSE Will Not Grant Paid Leave To Staff Who Cannot Find Childcare.

The Forsa Trade Union says it has got clarification from the HSE that healthcare workers who are unable to find childcare will NOT be granted paid leave.

The HSE raised the possibility of introducing the measure at a meeting with health unions yesterday.

However, Fórsa looked for clarification on the grounds that such a proposal seemed to contradict official advice from the Department of Public Expenditure.

The trade union is calling for the HSE to provide direct childcare support to essential workers or meet the cost of their childcare arrangements.