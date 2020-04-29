Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Whirlpool Recalls Another 21 Models Of Washing Machine Over Potential Fire Risk.

: 04/29/2020 - 16:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
whirlpool_logo.png

Whirlpool is recalling a further 21 models of washing machines over a potential fire risk.

The company has already recalled thousands of Indesit and Hotpoint products for safety issues.

Whirlpool branded washing machines are not affected by this issue, and more details can be found on its website.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!