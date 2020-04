The Business Minister says there's only a "finite amount of resources" when it comes to support packages for firms affected by Covid 19.

There's reports restaurants and cafes may be able to reopen in the summer on a limited basis.

The Restaurants Association says that can only happen if they get a bailout from the government.

Minister Heather Humphreys says they're trying to strike a balance when it comes to helping businesses:

