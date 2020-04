Former Debenhams workers are calling on the company to offer them a redundancy package, despite its Irish operation going bust.

Around 2 thousand people have lost jobs since it went out of business earlier this month.

Protests were held at Debenhams stores in Dublin, Limerick, Galway, Cork, Waterford and Newbridge earlier.

Liz Brennan worked at the Henry Street store in Dublin for 24 years - and says the collapse has had a huge impact on her family: