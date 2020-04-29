Another 31 People Have Died Of Covid 19; 376 More People Have Been Diagnosed With The Virus.

A further 31 people with Covid19 have died in the Republic.

376 new cases confirmed too.

It now brings the death toll to 1190

The number of confirmed cases stands at 20,253, of whom 1,162 are in Co. Kildare.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan has more details on the people who have been admitted to ICUs

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 27th April (19,723 cases), shows:

· 58% are female and 42% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,669 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 355 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 5,568 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,751 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,162 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,136 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 34%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr Kathleen MacLellan, Assistant Secretary Department of Health and Chair of NPHET Vulnerable People Subgroup, said: “Ireland remains one of the few countries globally who has collected and officially reported data from long term residential care settings from the start of the pandemic.

“From the end of March we have seen an increase in deaths in this sector that can be attributed to COVID-19.

“As we continue to collect and report mortality data coming from this sector we will have a greater understanding of the behaviour of the disease in this setting and it will help us to inform public health actions and clinical care.”

Dr. Siobhán Ní Bhriain, HSE National Lead for Integrated Care, said; “We have put significant effort into developing clinical guidance for the residential care sector. This has driven the operational response and has been supported by education for all staff in this sector.

“This work is crucial in making sure our most vulnerable people get the best possible care in what is a very challenging time.”