1,162 People In Co. Kildare Have Been Diagnosed With Covid 19.

: 04/29/2020 - 20:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
1,162 people in Co. Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid 19.

The latest information from the Dept. of Health shows the number of people with the virus in the county has increased from 1,147 on Tuesday.

Kildare continues to have the second highest number of Covid 19 cases in Ireland.

Nationally, 31 more people with Covid-19 have died and the death toll now stands at 1,190.

376 new cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, with the total now standing at 20,253., including 1,162 in Co. Kildare.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 27th April (19,723 cases), shows:

·        58% are female and 42% are male

·        the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

·        2,669 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

·        Of those hospitalised, 355 cases have been admitted to ICU

·        5,568 cases are associated with healthcare workers

·        Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,751 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,162 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,136 cases (6%)

·        Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 34%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

