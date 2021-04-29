Biden Says US Citizens Cannot Let Guard Down Regarding Covid-19.

The US President says the United States cannot let it's guard down regarding Covid-19.

Joe Biden notes there is still more work to do to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The US President is marking his first 100 days in office with an address to Congress, declaring America is "on the move again".

The 78 year-old remarked he inherited a nation in crisis, but claims to have more than doubled on his promise to deliver 100-million Covid-19 vaccine doses.

Originally Mr. Biden stated 100 shots would be administered in 100 days.

Official data notes 200 million doses of a Covid-19 were administered by 21st April.

Image: The White House