The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Online CAP Meeting For Kildare Farmers Takes Place Tonight.

: 29/04/2021 - 09:41
Author: Ciara Plunkett
farm_kildare_bales_of_silage_during_heatwave_26_06_18_rolling_news.jpg

An online meeting on CAP for Kildare farmers takes place tonight.

It is being hosted by Kildare South Fine Gael TD, and Minister of State, Martin Heydon, with  MEP Colm Markey

Minister Heydon says

“This is a busy time of the year for farmers outside but I know many farmers also have queries and concerns about ongoing negotiations on CAP in Brussels as well as changes being proposed as a result of climate change measures in Ireland.

“I will update Kildare farmers on my work in the Department of Agriculture to improve farm safety and gain access to new markets for Irish food and drink products.  The questions and answers element will provide an opportunity for Kildare farmers to raise other issues with us, relevant to them, from the new Agri-food 2030 Strategy that has just gone to public consultation and the newly launched agri environmental scheme REAP which is now open for applications.

Registration is via 045-487624 or martin.heydon@oir.ie.

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!