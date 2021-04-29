Online CAP Meeting For Kildare Farmers Takes Place Tonight.

An online meeting on CAP for Kildare farmers takes place tonight.

It is being hosted by Kildare South Fine Gael TD, and Minister of State, Martin Heydon, with MEP Colm Markey

Minister Heydon says

“This is a busy time of the year for farmers outside but I know many farmers also have queries and concerns about ongoing negotiations on CAP in Brussels as well as changes being proposed as a result of climate change measures in Ireland.

“I will update Kildare farmers on my work in the Department of Agriculture to improve farm safety and gain access to new markets for Irish food and drink products. The questions and answers element will provide an opportunity for Kildare farmers to raise other issues with us, relevant to them, from the new Agri-food 2030 Strategy that has just gone to public consultation and the newly launched agri environmental scheme REAP which is now open for applications.

Registration is via 045-487624 or martin.heydon@oir.ie.

File image: RollingNews