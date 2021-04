Communions and confirmations won't be allowed in May under plans being considered by the government.

The re-opening will see wider religious services return on May 10th with 50 people allowed at mass.

Attendance will be capped at 50 for funerals and wedding services.

But wedding receptions will be limited to 6 people indoors or 15 outdoors in May - before rising to 25 from June 7th.

