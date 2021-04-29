The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Naas Cllr. Describes Safety Provision On Sallins By-Pass Scheme As "Rubbish".

29/04/2021
Author: Ciara Plunkett
bill_clear_twitter_image_cro_29_04_21.jpg

A Naas councillor has described as "rubbish" some of the safety features on the €110 million M7 up-grade.

The suite of three projects included the widening to three lanes from the Ball at Naas to the M9 merge, and the construciton of the  Sallins By Pass, and a new junction on the M7.

It is the Sallins By-Pass element that has caused consternation, in particular, as safety aspects apply to cyclists and pedestrians.

Cllr. Bill Clear has taken issue with the lack of barriers, or hard margins, on access slips.

In a tweet, he says its "Hard to believe this passed a safety audit."

He's been speaking to Kildare Today.

thursbillclear.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Cllr. Clear joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme, and also discussed his motions before the April meeting of Kildare County Council,

cllr_bill_clear.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Image: Bill Clear/Twitter

